AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 155,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 65,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 998,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 136,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,658,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,522,402. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

