Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Insider Charles Goode Purchases 24,847 Shares

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Rating) insider Charles Goode bought 24,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$9.89 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of A$245,786.52 ($164,957.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Australian United Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

