Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 4.2% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.61. 370,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.47. The company has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.