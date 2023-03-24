Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on APR.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.03.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$11.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$11.11 and a 12-month high of C$14.88. The firm has a market cap of C$465.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.91.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
