Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APR.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.03.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$11.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$11.11 and a 12-month high of C$14.88. The firm has a market cap of C$465.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Announces Dividend

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

(Get Rating)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.