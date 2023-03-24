Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.53 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and approximately $165.76 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.98 or 0.00061943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00040808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018005 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,819,771 coins and its circulating supply is 325,757,051 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

