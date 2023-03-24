AWM Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9,119.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,349,357 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 55,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $47.94.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.