AWM Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 64,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 0.5% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU remained flat at $25.58 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 62,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,517. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.47.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

