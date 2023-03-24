Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

