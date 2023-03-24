B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.01

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 145515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $752.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.83.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $326.81 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.12%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 12,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $387,204.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,595,631 shares in the company, valued at $197,011,497.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $78,178.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 32,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,394.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 12,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $387,204.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,595,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,011,497.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 137,096 shares of company stock worth $4,739,899. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,568,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

