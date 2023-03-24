Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $334.96

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 334.96 ($4.11) and traded as high as GBX 376.45 ($4.62). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 364.80 ($4.48), with a volume of 2,207,222 shares traded.

Balfour Beatty Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,324.29, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 359.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 335.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,571.43%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

