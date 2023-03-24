Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. 48,442,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,035,129. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

