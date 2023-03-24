Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $113.47

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$113.47 and last traded at C$114.31, with a volume of 385719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$115.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. CSFB dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$126.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

