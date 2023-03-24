Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) CEO Alexander C. Kinzler Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) CEO Alexander C. Kinzler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $21,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 939,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 29.07%.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

Featured Stories

