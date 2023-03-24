Barrington Research Raises Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target to $40.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSII. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

