Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Buys C$55,023.00 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,023.00.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

TSE:BTE opened at C$4.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$9.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital raised Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.01.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Articles

