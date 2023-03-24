Beldex (BDX) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.21 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $222.86 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.44 or 0.06383699 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00062243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00040940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00021532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018066 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

