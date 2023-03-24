Beldex Price Tops $0.0553 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0553 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $222.38 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,765.60 or 0.06306119 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00060734 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00021326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00040189 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017901 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

