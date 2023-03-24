Bennett Selby Investments LP Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 3.0% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,258 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 54,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.29. 1,246,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,413. The firm has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.66. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

