Bennett Selby Investments LP Sells 787 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bennett Selby Investments LP decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.1% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WFC traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,729,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,808,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

