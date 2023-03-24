Berenberg Bank Downgrades EL.En. (OTC:ELEAF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of EL.En. (OTC:ELEAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
EL.En. Price Performance
Shares of ELEAF opened at $12.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. EL.En. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $16.13.
EL.En. Company Profile
