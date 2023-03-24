Better Therapeutics (BTTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Better Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %

BTTX opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $22.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.65. Better Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

Institutional Trading of Better Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

