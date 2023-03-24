BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. 69,635 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 57,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

BIMI International Medical Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIMI International Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIMI International Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) by 521.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.61% of BIMI International Medical worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors.

