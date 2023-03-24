BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

BioAtla Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

About BioAtla

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth $834,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth $4,258,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

