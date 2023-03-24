BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BioLineRx Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

About BioLineRx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 189,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

