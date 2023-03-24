Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Shares Down 7.7%

Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Biotech Acquisition Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Trading of Biotech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 161,200.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 51.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period.

About Biotech Acquisition

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

