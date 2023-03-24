Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.50

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 23676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIREF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.75 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $235.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1492 per share. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.46%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.69%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A.

