BitShares (BTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.07 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $35.07 million and $725,225.28 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004745 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003146 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001461 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,874,371 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

Buying and Selling BitShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

