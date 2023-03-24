BitShares (BTS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $560,898.78

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $34.79 million and $560,898.78 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004665 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003171 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001575 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,875,535 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

