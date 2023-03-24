BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Volume Reaches $12.58 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $578.50 million and approximately $12.58 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009610 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004229 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004046 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004635 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003808 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003054 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001150 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars.
