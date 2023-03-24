BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Volume Reaches $12.58 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $578.50 million and approximately $12.58 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000228 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004635 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003808 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001150 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000062 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $13,808,952.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

