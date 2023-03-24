BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $586.50 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000228 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004719 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003825 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001171 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000062 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $13,808,952.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

