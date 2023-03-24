BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $586.50 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009574 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004133 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001121 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003825 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003026 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001171 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.