Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals accounts for about 1.8% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of BSM opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.48%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,835,039.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,835,039.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 31,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Further Reading

