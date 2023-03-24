BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CNP opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Stories

