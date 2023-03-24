BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $132.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

