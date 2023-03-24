BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 76,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $92.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

