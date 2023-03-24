BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,562,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.