BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $9.04 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

