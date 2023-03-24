BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,612,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.82.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.7 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $271.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $671.62 billion, a PE ratio of 156.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

