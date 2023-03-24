BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Paychex Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.