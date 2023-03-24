BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 25,007 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,532 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,007 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $3,607,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 93,658 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 462,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Price Performance

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.34.

Shares of F opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.