BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,466,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 30,850 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $209.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.92.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

