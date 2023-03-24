BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 624 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.1% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 35.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $332.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

