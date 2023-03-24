BlueArk Hits 1-Day Volume of $276,493.53 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the dollar. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,497.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.12 or 0.00455033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00132112 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029352 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00042368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000629 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000796 BTC.

About BlueArk

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

