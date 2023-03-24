BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

LEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:LEV opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

