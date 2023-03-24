BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$85.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.40.

TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.61 on Friday, reaching C$64.17. The company had a trading volume of 350,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,130. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.02. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$18.30 and a 12 month high of C$70.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$879,900.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

