BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$85.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.46% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.40.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 1.0 %
TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.61 on Friday, reaching C$64.17. The company had a trading volume of 350,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,130. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.02. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$18.30 and a 12 month high of C$70.99.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
