BMO Capital Markets Increases Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Price Target to $60.00

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 15.5 %

NYSE WOR opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $63.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Worthington Industries news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at $29,968,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 28.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after buying an additional 415,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,999,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,121,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 152,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

