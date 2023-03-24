BNB (BNB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $467.44 Million

BNB (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $321.43 or 0.01163978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $50.75 billion and $467.44 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,890,015 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,890,179.2613154 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 326.83072946 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1228 active market(s) with $523,678,225.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.