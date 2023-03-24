Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $49.54. Approximately 2,547,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,632,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Boston Properties Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,929,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,009,000 after buying an additional 2,218,223 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 958.2% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,307,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,331,000 after buying an additional 1,183,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after buying an additional 966,887 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

