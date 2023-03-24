Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 4,086 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 131.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Cowen dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.64. 280,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average of $132.13.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

