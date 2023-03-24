Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires Shares of 312 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $7.70 on Friday, reaching $381.11. The stock had a trading volume of 92,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.40.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.61.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

