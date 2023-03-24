Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.50 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Booking by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $49.34 on Friday, hitting $2,489.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,457.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2,099.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,630.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

